© 2024 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call
Your Call

What has changed since powerful men have been convicted of assault?

By Rose Aguilar
Published January 25, 2024 at 9:48 AM PST
Baltimore Women's March Gathering Rally at War Memorial Plaza at 101 North Gay Street in Baltimore MD on Saturday morning, 20 January 2018
Elvert Barnes
/
Wikimedia Commons
Baltimore Women's March Gathering Rally at War Memorial Plaza at 101 North Gay Street in Baltimore MD on Saturday morning, 20 January 2018

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss why powerful men like Jeffrey Epstein, R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and Donald Trump were able to get away with sexual assault for so long even as women and girls stepped forward to bravely share their stories.

Marci Hamilton says at least one in five girls are sexually abused before they turn 18. "Childhood sexual abuse is a social problem that occurs in all social groups and institutions, including familial, religious, educational, medical, and athletic."

What will it take to change the system so survivors are believed and protected? What has changed since powerful men have been convicted?

Guests:

Marci Hamilton, founder and CEO of CHILD USA, and professor of practice in the Department of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania

Kalimah Johnson, survivor and executive director of the Sasha Center

Resources:

Verdict: Jeffrey Epstein and His Enablers Are Evil, But Not Special: He’s Just the Latest Example of a Toxic Culture for Children

USA TODAY: System failure: How federal laws shield sexual predators like Dr. Larry Nassar

CNN: Bill Cosby admitted to getting Quaaludes to give to women

BBC: R. Kelly: The history of his crimes and allegations against him

The Guardian: ‘No one cared because we were black girls’: is time finally up for R Kelly?

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar