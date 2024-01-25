What has changed since powerful men have been convicted of assault?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss why powerful men like Jeffrey Epstein, R. Kelly, Bill Cosby, Harvey Weinstein, and Donald Trump were able to get away with sexual assault for so long even as women and girls stepped forward to bravely share their stories.

Marci Hamilton says at least one in five girls are sexually abused before they turn 18. "Childhood sexual abuse is a social problem that occurs in all social groups and institutions, including familial, religious, educational, medical, and athletic."

What will it take to change the system so survivors are believed and protected? What has changed since powerful men have been convicted?

Guests:

Marci Hamilton, founder and CEO of CHILD USA, and professor of practice in the Department of Political Science at the University of Pennsylvania

Kalimah Johnson, survivor and executive director of the Sasha Center

