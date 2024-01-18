South Africa accuses Israel of committing genocide in Gaza

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss South Africa's genocide case against Israel before the United Nations' International Court of Justice in the Hague.

Last week, the delegation said the world has failed Palestinians by turning a blind eye to the "mass genocide" perpetrated by Israeli military forces in Gaza.

Oxfam, a confederation of 21 independent charitable organizations, says Israel's military is killing 250 Palestinians a day on average. Many more are suffering severe injuries. On average, more than 10 children per day have lost one or both of their legs in Gaza since the Hamas attacks on October 7, according to Save the Children. Global health expert Professor Devi Sridhar warns that one quarter of Palestinian’s population could be dead within a year due to outbreaks of disease.

The Atlantic Council says it could take years for the case against Israel to conclude. South Africa's delegation is asking the court to rule on provisional measures that would order Israel to immediately "suspend its military operations, take all measures necessary to prevent genocide, and to refrain from killing, injuring, or committing other acts constituting genocide against Palestinians."

Guests:

Diana Buttu, Palestinian lawyer and analyst, former legal advisor to Palestine Liberation Organization negotiators, and policy advisor to Al-Shabaka: The Palestinian Policy Network

Max Boqwana, lawyer and former Secretary General and President of South Africa’s National Association of Democratic Lawyers

George Bisharat, Professor of Law at UC Law San Francisco and author of Palestinian Lawyers and Israeli Rule: Law and Disorder in the West Bank

Resources:

The Nation: South Africa’s ICJ Case Against Israel Is a Call to Break Free From the Imperial West

Foreign Policy: Why the Global South Supports Pretoria’s ICJ Genocide Case

The Intercept: 77 Groups Worldwide Back Genocide Lawsuit Against Biden in U.S. Court

Al Jazeera: Why is Namibia furious at Germany’s ICJ intervention supporting Israel?