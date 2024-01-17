The battle for abortion rights is being waged in the courts

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the lawsuits challenging abortion bans across the country and the increasing threat of legal action against people who have abortions, doctors who provide them, and even people who miscarry.

Since the conservative justices on the Supreme Court overturned federal protections for abortion 18 months ago, 15 Republican controlled states have banned the procedure with very few exceptions and another seven have implemented restrictions.

The Guttmacher Institute estimates that nearly five percent of reproductive-age women in the US have an unintended pregnancy each year — that's significantly higher than the rates in many other affluent countries. Unintended pregnancy rates are highest among low-income women, women aged 18-24, and women of color.

As new cases before the Supreme Court risk eroding abortion access even further, what protections are left for reproductive freedom?

Guests:

Tessa Stuart, senior writer at Rolling Stone, where she covers politics and national affairs

Rachel Rebouché, Dean and Professor of Law at Temple University, and co-author of the legal article, The New Abortion Battleground

