A conversation about environmental justice on MLK Day

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we mark Martin Luther King day by discussing the state of the environmental justice movement.

How can we use the environmental justice framework to implement solutions to the climate crisis and stand up to powerful fossil fuel companies? What lessons can we learn from the civil rights movement in our fight for climate justice and equity?

Guests:

Robert Bullard, widely considered the father of the environmental justice movement, founding director of the Bullard Center for Environmental and Climate Justice, and distinguished professor of urban planning and environmental policy at Texas Southern University

John Beard, founder and executive director of the Port Arthur Community Action Network

Web Resources:

Scientific American: The Father of Environmental Justice Exposes the Geography of Inequity: The Father of Environmental Justice Exposes the Geography of Inequity

Beyond Plastic: In the “Belly of the Beast” - A Toxic Tour of Port Arthur, TX with Activist John Beard Jr

The Verge: The Biden administration has a new strategy for getting federal funds to grassroots environmental groups

