On this edition of Your Call's media roundtable, we discuss coverage of the two-day public hearing in South Africa’s genocide case against Israel over the war in Gaza, which was held at the International Court of Justice in The Hague.

South Africa laid out its case yesterday alleging that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza. Israel presented its arguments today, rejecting claims of genocide.

Irish lawyer Ní Ghrálaigh delivered South Africa’s closing statement, saying: "On the basis of the current figures, on average, 247 Palestinians are being killed and are at risk of being killed each day, many of them literally blown to pieces. They include 48 mothers each day, two every hour, and over 117 children each day, leaving UNICEF to call Israel’s actions a war on children."

Guest:

Mouin Rabbani, co-editor of Jadaliyya and host of their Connections podcast, and contributing editor of the Middle East Report

Web Resources:

Al Jazeera: A quick guide to South Africa’s ICJ case against Israel

Mondoweiss: The long history of Zionist proposals to ethnically cleanse the Gaza Strip

Irish Times: Who is the Irish lawyer arguing for South Africa’s genocide case against Israel?