Your Call

Solutions to the media crisis as we head into a critical election year

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 12, 2024 at 9:47 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss solutions to the media crisis in the US. An average of 2.5 newspapers close every week, 150 longstanding ethnic news operations failed to survive the pandemic, and nearly 20,000 media workers lost their jobs last year.

This is happening as we head into a critical election season. How should the media cover key issues from rising inequality and foreign policy to reproductive rights and the GOP's far-right policies and rhetoric?

What will it take to create a sustainable and equitable media ecosystem?

Guests:

John Nichols, national affairs correspondent for The Nation and co-author of It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

Will Bunch, national columnist for the Philadelphia Inquirer and author of After the Ivory Tower Falls: How College Broke the American Dream and Blew Up Our Politics―and How to Fix It

Web Resources:

The Nation: Local News Has Been Destroyed. Here’s How We Can Revive It.

The Philadelphia Inquirer: Why pro-Biden Democrats should be cheering the president’s hecklers

The Guardian: Young voters helped Biden to victory. They may abandon him this year

University of Colorado Boulder: As election season approaches, journalism needs a look in the mirror. That’s not up for debate

Northwestern University’s State of Local News Project

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
