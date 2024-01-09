Food banks face dramatic budget cuts in 2024 as demand increases

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the ongoing hunger crisis in the United States as food banks struggle to meet the needs of their communities.

More than one in five families in California faced uncertain access to food, with higher levels reported for families with children, according to data released last month by the California Association of Food Banks. In September, food insecurity rates for black families with children hit 49 percent. Ten million older Americans also worry about having enough food, according to Meals on Wheels. In many communities, the need is greater than it was during the pandemic.

Going into 2024, many food banks have to do more with less as funding for pandemic-era programs expires. What will it take for politicians to deal with this ongoing crisis?

Guests:

Stacia Levenfeld, CEO of the California Association of Food Banks

Liz Gomez, chief impact officer at the Alameda County Community Food Bank, and 2023 Bay Area Jefferson Award winner

Joel Berg, CEO of Hunger Free America and author of All You Can Eat: How Hungry Is America?

Web Resources:

CalMatters: How Hungry Is California?

Marin Independent Journal:SF-Marin Food Bank hustles to close fundraising gap

The San Diego Union-Tribune: As more San Diegans struggled to eat, donations to food nonprofits fell

Salon: "Unacceptable": 10 million American seniors worry about getting enough to eat

Newsweek: Oklahoma Rejects Plan To Help Feed Hungry Kids

