Your Call

Israel's war on Gaza is deadliest conflict for journalists since 1992

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published January 5, 2024 at 8:37 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the heavy price journalists in Gaza are paying to report on Israel's military assault on Gaza and the deteriorating humanitarian crisis.

The Committee to Protect Journalists has called the assault on Gaza the 'most dangerous ever' for journalists. At least 77 journalists have been killed since October 7, according to their tally. Of those, 70 were Palestinian, four were Israeli, and three were Lebanese. New figures released by the Gaza's government media office says at least 100 Palestinian journalists have been killed.

Given that nowhere is safe and connections to the outside world are unpredictable, what is it like to be a reporter in Gaza today?

Guests:

Lila Hassan, award winning independent investigative journalist

Nizar Sadawi, correspondent for TRT WORLD based in Gaza

Web Resources:

The Nation: The Impossibility of Reporting the Story of Gaza

The Committee to Protect Journalists: ‘Unparalleled’: Israel-Gaza war takes record toll on journalists

FT: ‘I’m living the story’: Gaza journalists risk their lives to deliver the news

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006.
