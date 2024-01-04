US-backed Israeli assault on Gaza kills over 30,000 Palestinians

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Israeli military's continued assault on Gaza.

Since the deadly Hamas attacks on Israel on October 7, the Israeli military, with the full backing of the Biden administration, has killed over 30,000 Palestinians and injured almost 59,000, according to the Euro-Med Human Rights Monitor. Over 1.9 million people have been displaced in an area that is comprised of 2.2 million people. Half are children.

Just before the New Year, the Biden administration, for the second time in a month, bypassed Congress to approve a $147 million sale of weapons equipment to Israel, which a handful of Senate Democrats criticized.

On November 13, the Center for Constitutional Rights filed a lawsuit charging President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Austin with "failing in their legal responsibility to prevent – and their complicity in – Israel’s unfolding genocide of Palestinians in Gaza."

Guests:

Josh Paul, former State Department official who resigned two months ago due to a policy disagreement over the Biden administration's "continued lethal assistance to Israel"

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, where he investigates human rights abuses in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, deported by the Israeli government in November 2019