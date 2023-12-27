© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call
Unbottled: The Fight Against Plastic Water and for Water Justice

By Rose Aguilar
Published December 27, 2023 at 8:08 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, Daniel Jaffee discusses his new book, Unbottled: The Fight Against Plastic Water and For Water Justice.

Over the past four decades, bottled water has become the world's most consumed packaged drink and a $300 billion market led by Nestle, Danone, Coca Cola and Pepsi. Jaffee writes about the movements fighting these companies and their ongoing push to privatize water.

Guest:

Daniel Jaffee, Associate Professor of Sociology at Portland State University and author of Unbottled: The Fight Against Plastic Water and For Water Justice and Brewing Justice: Fair Trade Coffee, Sustainability, and Survival

Web Resources:

The Nation: A Year Later, the Water Crisis in Jackson Has Gone From Acute to Chronic

Reuters: Mexico City's thirst for water lays bare inequalities, changing climate

Nebraska Public Media: Santee Sioux Nation makes progress on water pipeline as bottled water grant funding runs out

H.R. 1729: Water Affordability, Transparency, Equity, and Reliability Act of 2023

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
