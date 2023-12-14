On this edition of Your Call, Public Citizen CEO Robert Weissman discusses his new book, The Corporate Sabotage of America’s Future and What We Can Do About It, co-authored with Joan Claybrook, Public Citizen president emeritus.

They write, "It is now conventional wisdom that America is a divided country, with bitter partisan splits over just about everything. But the narrative of a Divided America obscures an equally important and rarely acknowledged truth: Americans agree on a great deal. Americans of all political stripes believe that big corporations have too much power and are weakening the nation."

What will it take to rein in the power of Big Pharma, Big Oil, and Big Tech? What are success stories?

Guest:

Robert Weissman, president of the consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen and co-author of The Corporate Sabotage of America’s Future and What We Can Do About It

