Your Call

The Corporate Sabotage of America's Future and What We Can Do About It

By Rose Aguilar
Published December 14, 2023 at 9:40 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, Public Citizen CEO Robert Weissman discusses his new book, The Corporate Sabotage of America’s Future and What We Can Do About It, co-authored with Joan Claybrook, Public Citizen president emeritus.

They write, "It is now conventional wisdom that America is a divided country, with bitter partisan splits over just about everything. But the narrative of a Divided America obscures an equally important and rarely acknowledged truth: Americans agree on a great deal. Americans of all political stripes believe that big corporations have too much power and are weakening the nation."

What will it take to rein in the power of Big Pharma, Big Oil, and Big Tech? What are success stories?

Guest:

Robert Weissman, president of the consumer rights advocacy group Public Citizen and co-author of The Corporate Sabotage of America’s Future and What We Can Do About It

Web Resources:

Jacobin: Big Tech Is Taking Cues From Big Tobacco’s Playbook

Public Citizen: Corporations United: A Decade After Citizens United, A Majority of Americans Believe Corporations Have Too Much Power in Elections

New York Times: California Sues Giant Oil Companies, Citing Decades of Deception

ProPublica: How a Big Pharma Company Stalled a Potentially Lifesaving Vaccine in Pursuit of Bigger Profits

Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
