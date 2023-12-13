On this edition of Your Call, Dr. Michael Greger discusses his new book, How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older.

He says the anti-aging industry has made billions on unproven products. He breaks down the science of aging and chronic illness and explains how to help avoid the diseases most commonly encountered in our journeys through life.

His book draws on 13,000 citations to create a regimen for not just a longer life, but a fuller and healthier life. It emphasizes whole foods, especially vegetables and whole grains, more fiber, and fewer animal-based products.

Dr. Greger also exposes the role of Big Pharma in pushing unproven supplements and how the meat and dairy industries have shaped Americans’ plates.

Guest:

Dr. Michael Greger, founding member and fellow of the American College of Lifestyle Medicine, founder of NutritionFacts.org, internationally recognized speaker on nutrition, and author of many books, including How Not to Die, How Not to Diet, and his latest, How Not to Age: The Scientific Approach to Getting Healthier as You Get Older

Web Resources:

