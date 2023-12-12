Palestinian diaspora grieves while witnessing war from abroad

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a new Intercept piece about how Gazans who left home just months ago are experiencing the loss and grief of war from afar.

The Intercept spoke with several Palestinians who left Gaza in the months before the October 7 Hamas attacks to pursue opportunities for work or higher education. They share their anguish and helplessness as the Israeli military attacks their families.

Guests:

Lila Hassan, award winning independent investigative journalist

Mohammed Dawas, Gaza resident living in the US

Web Resources:

The Intercept: Survivors Guilt — For Palestinians Who Just Left Gaza, Witnessing the War From Afar Evokes Helplessness and Grief

AP: Bloodshed, fear, hunger, desperation: Palestinians try to survive war’s new chapter in southern Gaza

The Committee to Protect Journalists:Journalist casualties in the Israel-Gaza war