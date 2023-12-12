© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

Palestinian diaspora grieves while witnessing war from abroad

By Rose Aguilar,
Malihe Razazan
Published December 12, 2023 at 10:32 AM PST
Walaa AlAbssi watches Al Jazeera’s coverage of Israel’s bombing of Gaza from her dorm room in Dublin, on Dec. 6, 2023. Photo: Molly Keane for The Intercept

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss a new Intercept piece about how Gazans who left home just months ago are experiencing the loss and grief of war from afar.

The Intercept spoke with several Palestinians who left Gaza in the months before the October 7 Hamas attacks to pursue opportunities for work or higher education. They share their anguish and helplessness as the Israeli military attacks their families.

Guests:

Lila Hassan, award winning independent investigative journalist

Mohammed Dawas, Gaza resident living in the US

Web Resources:

The Intercept: Survivors Guilt — For Palestinians Who Just Left Gaza, Witnessing the War From Afar Evokes Helplessness and Grief

AP: Bloodshed, fear, hunger, desperation: Palestinians try to survive war’s new chapter in southern Gaza

The Committee to Protect Journalists:Journalist casualties in the Israel-Gaza war

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan