Henry Kissinger was responsible for millions of deaths worldwide

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the brutal legacy of Henry Kissinger, who died last week at age 100.

In his decades-long career as secretary of state to presidents Gerald Ford and Richard Nixon and national security advisor to several other administrations, Kissinger enabled multiple atrocities to further US geopolitical dominance.

They include prolonging the Vietnam War, a secret bombing campaign in Cambodia, support for a violent military response against Bengali nationals, and the overthrow of the democratically-elected president of Chile, Salvador Allende.

Kissinger was responsible for the deaths of at least three million people, according to Greg Grandin, author of Kissinger's Shadow.

Guests:

Rebecca Gordon, professor at the University of San Francisco, and author of Mainstreaming Torture and American Nuremberg: The U.S. Officials Who Should Stand Trial for Post-9/11 War Crimes

René Rojas, sociologist and assistant professor at SUNY Binghamton, and editor of Jacobin's The Good Die Young: The Verdict on Henry Kissinger

Web Resources:

Common Dreams: What Should We Give Henry Kissinger for His 100th Birthday?

Jacobin: The Verdict on Henry Kissinger

National Security Archive: Henry Kissinger: The Declassified Obituary

The Guardian: Latin America remembers Kissinger’s ‘profound moral wretchedness’

