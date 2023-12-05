Record number of fossil fuel lobbyists at climate conference in Dubai

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the role of the fossil fuels industry at this year's UN Climate Summit in Dubai. According to the Kick Big Polluters Out coalition, at least 2,456 fossil fuel lobbyists have been granted access to the climate negotiations.

Caroline Muturi, a coordinator at the campaign group Ibon Africa, told the Guardian: "These findings tell us that the dynamics within these spaces remain fundamentally colonial. COPs have become an avenue for these corporations to greenwash their polluting businesses and foist dangerous distractions from real climate action."

Scientists says governments around the globe must transition from fossil fuels in order to truly tackle the climate crisis. Give that, what is the point of COP? What, if anything, is accomplished?

Guests:

Brenna TwoBears, Keep it in the Ground Lead Coordinator for the Indigenous Environmental Network

Naomi Oreskes, professor of the history of science and affiliated professor of Earth and planetary sciences at Harvard University, and author of Merchants of Doubt: How a Handful of Scientists Obscured the Truth on Issues from Tobacco Smoke to Global Warming and Why Trust Science?

Amy Westervelt, award-winning climate journalist and host of Drilled

Web Resources:

The Intercept: Leading news outlets are doing the fossil fuel industry's greenwashing

Scientific American: Carbon-Reduction Plans Rely on Tech That Doesn’t Exist

Drilled: A true-crime podcast about climate change

The Guardian: Cop28: anger after record number of fossil fuel lobbyists given access to summit – as it happened

