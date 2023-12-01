Argentina’s far-right president-elect & the US Supreme Court

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss Argentina’s far-right president-elect Javier Milei. He denies climate change, opposes abortion, plans to slash government spending and dollarize the economy, and eliminate the Central Bank and key ministries.

Then we'll get the latest on major Supreme Court cases. Next month, the court will hear a case that could reshape the US tax code, including banning future wealth tax proposals.

Guests:

Valen Iricibar, award-winning journalist and editor at the Buenos Aires Herald

Chris Geidner, award winning legal journalist and author and publisher of Law Dork

Web Resources:

Herald Editorial: Milei is a threat to Argentina

Law Dork: The SEC case is really about Congress's power to let agencies address today's problems

The New York Times: This Quiet Blockbuster at the Supreme Court Could Affect All Americans