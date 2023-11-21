© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: A Palestine story

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 21, 2023 at 8:50 AM PST
20NathanThrall - Nathan Thrall and his book “A Day In The Life of Abed Salama”. (Judy Heiblum/Metropolitan Books)

On this edition of Your Call, Jewish American writer Nathan Thrall discusses his new book, A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy.

Thrall explores what he calls a bureaucracy of oppression through the story of a bus accident on the outskirts of East Jerusalem in which six Palestinian kindergarteners and a teacher burned to death. The book details how Israel’s occupation has shaped every aspect of the tragedy.

In the wake of Hamas’s deadly attack on October 7 and the Israeli military's assault on Gaza, several of Thrall's readings and events have been canceled or postponed in Britain, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Washington DC.

Guest:

Nathan Thrall, journalist, essayist, former director of the Arab-Israeli project at the International Crisis Group, and author of A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy

Web Resources:

Curbed: What a School-bus Crash in Jerusalem Reveals About Life Occupied Palestine

The New York Times: At University of Arkansas, a State Law Stifles Pro-Palestinian Speakers

The New York Review of Books: A Day in the Life of Abed Salama

Al Jazeera: Mapping Israeli occupation

The Guardian: It’s lonely being a Jewish critic of Israel’ – Nathan Thrall on his book about a Palestinian father’s tragedy

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
