A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: A Palestine story

On this edition of Your Call, Jewish American writer Nathan Thrall discusses his new book, A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy.

Thrall explores what he calls a bureaucracy of oppression through the story of a bus accident on the outskirts of East Jerusalem in which six Palestinian kindergarteners and a teacher burned to death. The book details how Israel’s occupation has shaped every aspect of the tragedy.

In the wake of Hamas’s deadly attack on October 7 and the Israeli military's assault on Gaza, several of Thrall's readings and events have been canceled or postponed in Britain, New York, Los Angeles, London, and Washington DC.

Nathan Thrall, journalist, essayist, former director of the Arab-Israeli project at the International Crisis Group, and author of A Day in the Life of Abed Salama: Anatomy of a Jerusalem Tragedy

