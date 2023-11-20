COP28: The UN climate change conference

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss this year's UN Climate Change Conference in Dubai, which runs from November 30 - December 12.

More than 650 scientists signed a letter to President Biden calling on him to commit to more ambitious US climate actions in the lead-up to the talks. Nearing the end of a year in which the world witnessed devastating climate-fueled disasters, record-breaking global average temperatures, and soaring heat-trapping emissions, the scientists emphasized their concern about the acceleration of climate change and the significant shortfalls in efforts thus far—especially by wealthy, large emitting nations like the United States—to address it.

Guest:

Bob Berwyn, climate science and international climate policy reporter for Inside Climate News

We Resources:

Inside Climate News: New Research Makes it Harder to Kick The Climate Can Down the Road from COP28

The Guardian: The great carbon divide

The Union of Concerned Scientists: More Than 650 Scientists Call on President Biden to Take Ambitious Climate Action at COP28