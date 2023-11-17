Reporters sign letter condemning coverage of Israel’s assault on Gaza

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss coverage of Israel's military assault on Gaza.

More than 750 journalists signed a letter that condemns Israel’s killing of reporters in Gaza and criticizes Western media’s coverage of the assault.

As of November 16, the Committee to Protect Journalist’s preliminary investigations showed 37 Palestinian journalists were among the more than 12,000 Palestinians killed since October 7, making it the deadliest conflict for journalists.

The letter states that "as reporters, editors, photographers, producers, and other workers in newsrooms around the world, we are appalled at the slaughter of our colleagues and their families by the Israeli military and government."

Guests:

Laura Albast, Palestinian-American journalist, media analyst, and senior editor of the Institute for Palestine Studies

Pacinthe Mattar, award-winning journalist and producer

Web Resources:

World Association of News Publishers: Faces of tragedy: the journalists killed in the Israel-Gaza war

Jewish Current: Israel’s War on Journalists

Semafor: LA Times blocks reporters who signed open letter criticizing Israel from covering Gaza

Business Insider: Pro-Palestine protestors crash a press freedom gala to call out media for coverage of the Israel-Hamas war