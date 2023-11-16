© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW News
Your Call

Gaza in the context of Palestine's history

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 16, 2023 at 9:04 AM PST
Naaman Omar \ apaimages
/
Wikipedia
Palestinians inspect the damage following an Israeli airstrike on the El-Remal aera in Gaza City on October 9, 2023.

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the past, present, and future of Gaza. Since October 7, the Israeli onslaught has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds were women and children. UN agencies say the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening as Israel continues to block the delivery of fuel and electricity and obstruct the delivery of food and relief supplies to the enclave’s 2.2 million people.

We'll also discuss a lawsuit filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) on behalf of several Palestinian groups and individuals. The suit alleges that Israel’s actions, including "mass killings," the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and forced expulsions, amount to genocide. The CCR said that the 1948 international convention against genocide requires the US and other countries to use their power and influence to stop the killing.

Palestinians asked a federal court to enjoin President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Austin from providing further arms, money, and diplomatic support to Israel.

Guests:

Beshara Doumani, inaugural Mahmoud Darwish Professor of Palestinian Studies and founding director of the Center for Middle East Studies at Brown University

Astha Sharma Pokharel, staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights

Web Resources:

The Institute for Middle East Understanding: The Gaza Strip

Human Rights Watch: Gaza: Unlawful Israeli Hospital Strikes Worsen Health Crisis

AlJazeera: As Israel’s war on Gaza rages, humanitarian crisis worsens

The Center for Constitutional Rights: US rights group sues Biden for alleged ‘failure to prevent genocide’ in Gaza

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
