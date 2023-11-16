Gaza in the context of Palestine's history

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the past, present, and future of Gaza. Since October 7, the Israeli onslaught has killed more than 11,000 Palestinians, two-thirds were women and children. UN agencies say the humanitarian crisis in Gaza is deepening as Israel continues to block the delivery of fuel and electricity and obstruct the delivery of food and relief supplies to the enclave’s 2.2 million people.

We'll also discuss a lawsuit filed by the Center for Constitutional Rights (CCR) on behalf of several Palestinian groups and individuals. The suit alleges that Israel’s actions, including "mass killings," the targeting of civilian infrastructure, and forced expulsions, amount to genocide. The CCR said that the 1948 international convention against genocide requires the US and other countries to use their power and influence to stop the killing.

Palestinians asked a federal court to enjoin President Biden, Secretary of State Blinken, and Secretary of Defense Austin from providing further arms, money, and diplomatic support to Israel.

Guests:

Beshara Doumani, inaugural Mahmoud Darwish Professor of Palestinian Studies and founding director of the Center for Middle East Studies at Brown University

Astha Sharma Pokharel, staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights

