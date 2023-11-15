State Dept official resigns over Biden's "lethal assistance to Israel"

On this edition of Your Call, former State Department official Josh Paul will discuss his tenure at the Bureau of Political Military Affairs, the government entity that is responsible for the transfer and provision of weapons to US partners and allies.

On October 18, he resigned due to a "policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel."

In his resignation letter, he wrote, "Let me be clear: Hamas’ attack on Israel was a monstrosity of monstrosities, but I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for the response, and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people."

Guest:

Josh Paul, former State Department official in the Bureau of Political Military Affairs