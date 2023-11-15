© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Your Call

State Dept official resigns over Biden's "lethal assistance to Israel"

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 15, 2023 at 9:44 AM PST

On this edition of Your Call, former State Department official Josh Paul will discuss his tenure at the Bureau of Political Military Affairs, the government entity that is responsible for the transfer and provision of weapons to US partners and allies.

On October 18, he resigned due to a "policy disagreement concerning our continued lethal assistance to Israel."

In his resignation letter, he wrote, "Let me be clear: Hamas’ attack on Israel was a monstrosity of monstrosities, but I believe to the core of my soul that the response Israel is taking, and with it the American support both for the response, and for the status quo of the occupation, will only lead to more and deeper suffering for both the Israeli and the Palestinian people."

Guest:

Josh Paul, former State Department official in the Bureau of Political Military Affairs

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
