© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
KALW News
Your Call

Twelve Feminist Lessons of War

By Rose Aguilar
Published November 14, 2023 at 8:40 AM PST
Kristinn Ingvarsson
/
UC Press

On this edition of Your Call, Professor Cynthia Enloe discusses her new book, Twelve Feminist Lessons of War, which shows how women's wars are not men's wars and why that matters.

Women and children are the most vulnerable to the effects of wartime. According to the United Nations, 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza have been women and children. It is estimated that 70 percent of the world's refugees are women with their dependent children.

Professor Enloe draws on firsthand experiences of war from women in Ukraine, Myanmar, Somalia, Rwanda, Algeria, Syria, and Northern Ireland. The twelve feminist lessons of war come from women doing gender justice and peace activism work.

What can we learn from them and what will it take to end wars and violence?

Guest:

Cynthia Enloe, feminist activist, research professor in Clark University's Department of International Development, Community, and Environment, affiliated with the college's Political Science Department and Women’s and Gender Studies, and author of 15 books, including Twelve Feminist Lessons of War and Bananas, Beaches and Bases: Making Feminist Sense of International Politics

Web Resources:

PassBlue: Why Are Women Experts Still Excluded From Peace Talks Across the Globe?

Al Jazeera: No privacy, no water: Gaza women use period-delaying pills amid Israel war

BBC: 'Unclean and unbearable' - Giving birth under the bombs in Gaza

The Diplomat: A New Generation of Women and Girls Defying Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan

The Guardian: ‘I just want justice’: Ukrainians struggle with hidden war crime of sexual violence

UN: Sudan: Women and girls abducted, held ‘in slave-like conditions’ in Darfur

Your Call
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar