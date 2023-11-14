On this edition of Your Call, Professor Cynthia Enloe discusses her new book, Twelve Feminist Lessons of War, which shows how women's wars are not men's wars and why that matters.

Women and children are the most vulnerable to the effects of wartime. According to the United Nations, 70 percent of the deaths in Gaza have been women and children. It is estimated that 70 percent of the world's refugees are women with their dependent children.

Professor Enloe draws on firsthand experiences of war from women in Ukraine, Myanmar, Somalia, Rwanda, Algeria, Syria, and Northern Ireland. The twelve feminist lessons of war come from women doing gender justice and peace activism work.

What can we learn from them and what will it take to end wars and violence?

Guest:

Cynthia Enloe, feminist activist, research professor in Clark University's Department of International Development, Community, and Environment, affiliated with the college's Political Science Department and Women’s and Gender Studies, and author of 15 books, including Twelve Feminist Lessons of War and Bananas, Beaches and Bases: Making Feminist Sense of International Politics

Web Resources:

PassBlue: Why Are Women Experts Still Excluded From Peace Talks Across the Globe?

Al Jazeera: No privacy, no water: Gaza women use period-delaying pills amid Israel war

BBC: 'Unclean and unbearable' - Giving birth under the bombs in Gaza

The Diplomat: A New Generation of Women and Girls Defying Gender Apartheid in Afghanistan

The Guardian: ‘I just want justice’: Ukrainians struggle with hidden war crime of sexual violence

UN: Sudan: Women and girls abducted, held ‘in slave-like conditions’ in Darfur