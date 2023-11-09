A political history and defense of SNAP

On this edition of Your Call, Professor Christopher John Bosso discusses his new book, Why SNAP Works: A Political History—and Defense—of the Food Stamp Program.

SNAP, formerly known as food stamps, is one of the country's largest federal social welfare initiatives.

In April, the most recent month with available figures, 41.9 million people in 22.2 million households received SNAP benefits. That translates to 12.5 percent of the total US population, according to the Pew Research Center.

Given the increased need for SNAP, what can we do to strengthen the program as Republicans constantly attempt to cut it?

Guest:

Christopher John Bosso, professor of Public Policy and Political Science in the School of Public Policy and Urban Affairs at Northeastern University and author of Why SNAP Works: A Political History—and Defense—of the Food Stamp Program.

Web Resources:

Reuters: Democrats urge US House Republicans not to cut food aid to the poor

The Conversation: Letting low-income Americans buy groceries online in 2020 with SNAP benefits decreased the share of people without enough food – new research

Story Corps: SNAP Matters: Stories Recorded with Support from the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation

