Your Call
Biden wants to give Israel weapons without Congressional oversight

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published November 7, 2023 at 9:49 AM PST
Protesters from the Arab Resource and Organizing Center, Jewish Voice for Peace and others attempt to block a ship from departing the Port of Oakland, one they believed was headed for Washington state to pick up military materiel for Israel. (Photo/Courtesy AROC)
On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Biden administration’s push to send billions of dollars in military aid to Israel without notifying Congress.

According to In These Times, buried within the $106 billion supplemental national security funding request the White House sent to Congress on October 20 was a highly unusual exemption. As part of $3.5 billion earmarked for Foreign Military Financing funding for Israel, the executive branch sought permission to unilaterally blanket-approve the future sale of military equipment and weapons—like ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition — to Israel without notifying Congress.

Guests:

Janet Abou-Elias, founding board member of Women for Weapons Trade Transparency

Lillian Mauldin, founding board member of Women for Weapons Trade Transparency

Web Resources:

In These Times: White House Requests “Unprecedented” Loophole That Would Obscure Arms Sales to Israel

Time: What to Know About U.S. Military Support for Israel’s Gaza Offensive

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
