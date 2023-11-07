Biden wants to give Israel weapons without Congressional oversight

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Biden administration’s push to send billions of dollars in military aid to Israel without notifying Congress.

According to In These Times, buried within the $106 billion supplemental national security funding request the White House sent to Congress on October 20 was a highly unusual exemption. As part of $3.5 billion earmarked for Foreign Military Financing funding for Israel, the executive branch sought permission to unilaterally blanket-approve the future sale of military equipment and weapons—like ballistic missiles and artillery ammunition — to Israel without notifying Congress.

Guests:

Janet Abou-Elias, founding board member of Women for Weapons Trade Transparency

Lillian Mauldin, founding board member of Women for Weapons Trade Transparency

Web Resources:

In These Times: White House Requests “Unprecedented” Loophole That Would Obscure Arms Sales to Israel

