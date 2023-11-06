On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, award-winning journalist Lynzy Billing discusses her groundbreaking investigation about the impact of the United States' 20-year military occupation on Afghanistan's environment.

Afghans who lived near vast bases say the US military’s lack of even minimal environmental protections polluted their land, poisoned their water, and sickened their children. The consequences of the contamination may last for generations.

Guest:

Lynzy Billing, investigative journalist and photographer based between Afghanistan and Iraq

Carly A. Krakow, writer, journalist, scholar of international law and environmental and climate justice, and faculty member at the NYU Gallatin School

Web Resources:

News Lines Magazine: How America’s War Devastated Afghanistan’s Environment

ProPublica: The Night Doctrine: ProPublica’s First Animated Documentary Traces Reporting on Afghanistan’s Zero Units

Scientific American: U.S. Forces Are Leaving a Toxic Environmental Legacy in Afghanistan

Inside Climate News: America’s 20-Year War in Afghanistan Is Over, but Some of the U.S. Military’s Waste May Last Forever

