International humanitarian law and the assault on Gaza

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the Israeli military's continued assault on Gaza, which has killed more than 8,500 Palestinians, including over 3,500 children.

Craig Mokhiber just resigned as head of the New York office of the UN high commissioner for human rights. In his resignation letter, he wrote, “Once again we are seeing a genocide unfolding before our eyes and the organization we serve appears powerless to stop it.”

We'll speak about international humanitarian law with Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, where he investigates human rights abuses in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza. He was deported by the Israeli government in November 2019.

Guest:

Omar Shakir, Israel and Palestine Director at Human Rights Watch, where he investigates human rights abuses in Israel, the West Bank, and Gaza, deported by the Israeli government in November 2019, and former Bertha Fellow at the Center for Constitutional Rights, where he focused on US counterterrorism policies, including legal representation of Guantanamo detainees

Web Resources:

Human Rights Watch: We Are Seeing Urgent Signs of More Mutual Mass Atrocities to Come in Israel and Gaza

Human Rights Watch: Israeli Attacks, Blockade Devastating for People with Disabilities

Human Rights Watch: How Does International Humanitarian Law Apply in Israel and Gaza?

The Guardian: Top UN official in New York steps down citing ‘genocide’ of Palestinian civilians

Amnesty International: Damning evidence of war crimes as Israeli attacks wipe out entire families in Gaza