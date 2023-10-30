How fossil fuel companies influence US universities

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss the influence the oil and gas industry has in universities across the country.

At least 20 board members at California public universities have high level ties to the fossil fuel industry, according to a new analysis by Sunstone Strategies.

In May, the Guardian revealed that a senior scientific adviser at ExxonMobil had an office at Princeton University. That same month, a study from the Data for Progressand the non-profit group Fossil-Free Research, found that six major coal, oil and gas companies funneled more than $700m in research funding to 27 US universities over a decade.

Guest:

Dharna Noor, fossil fuels and climate reporter at the Guardian US

