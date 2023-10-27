How hedge funds are plundering US newspapers

On the this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink, a documentary that tells the story of Alden Global Capitol, a secretive hedge fund that is plundering what is left of US newspapers, and the journalists who are fighting back.

In 2011, Alden began buying up newspapers across the country. In 2015, reporter Julie Reynolds began investigating Alden, which bought her small-town daily, the Monterey County Herald, along with more than 100 other newspapers nationwide.

She exposed how these self-described "vulture capitalists" would strip newspapers of their real estate, gut their newsrooms, and run away with the profits. Her reporting sparked a movement of journalists who took to the streets to tell vulture capitalists to "get the hell out of the news business."

What is lost when billionaires take over our news organizations? What can we do about it?

Guests:

Rick Goldsmith, veteran documentary filmmaker and director of Stripped for Parts: American Journalism on the Brink

Julie Reynolds, freelance investigative reporter, co-founder of Voices of Monterey Bay, and former investigative reporter with the Monterey County Herald

Web Resources:

Fair: Documenting the Struggle Against a Hedge Fund Stripping Journalism for Parts

NeimanReports: “A Lot of People Got Really Rich Off of What Happened Here:” How Hedge Funds Helped Destroy Local News

The American Prospect: The Hedge Fund’s Man at the Democratic National Committee