Your Call

Will carbon capture technology help fight climate change?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT
Smoke coming out of factory. Free public domain CC0 photo.
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, climate and energy reporter Nicholas Kusnetz discusses his Inside Climate News series, Pipe Dreams: Is Carbon Capture a Climate Solution or a Dangerous Distraction?

Carbon capture and storage involves capturing and storing carbon dioxide from polluting sources and storing it deep in the ground. The investigation explores the potential benefits and drawbacks of these technologies.

The Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure bill appropriates more than $12 billion to carbon capture and removal, representing the single largest investment in the technologies. Environmentalists call these subsidies a handout to the oil industry and a distraction from urgently needed actions. How effective are these technologies?

Guest:

Nicholas Kusnetz, award winning climate and energy reporter for Inside Climate News

Web Resources:

Inside Climate News: Pipe Dreams: Is Carbon Capture a Climate Solution or a Dangerous Distraction?

The Washington Post: Why these environmentalists are resisting part of Biden’s climate push

Common Dreams: Climate Campaigners Celebrate Cancellation of Multistate Carbon Capture Pipeline

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
