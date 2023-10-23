Will carbon capture technology help fight climate change?

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, climate and energy reporter Nicholas Kusnetz discusses his Inside Climate News series, Pipe Dreams: Is Carbon Capture a Climate Solution or a Dangerous Distraction?

Carbon capture and storage involves capturing and storing carbon dioxide from polluting sources and storing it deep in the ground. The investigation explores the potential benefits and drawbacks of these technologies.

The Biden administration's bipartisan infrastructure bill appropriates more than $12 billion to carbon capture and removal, representing the single largest investment in the technologies. Environmentalists call these subsidies a handout to the oil industry and a distraction from urgently needed actions. How effective are these technologies?

Guest:

Nicholas Kusnetz, award winning climate and energy reporter for Inside Climate News

