21 species, including birds and mussels, are now officially extinct

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published October 23, 2023 at 8:40 AM PDT
U.S. officials have now declared as extinct the po'ouli bird, also known as a black-faced honeycreeper, which was endemic to the island of Maui in Hawaiʻi. Photo via Center for Biological Diversity

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss what it will take to stop the extinction crisis. Last week, the US Fish and Wildlife Service delisted 21 species from the Endangered Species Act due to extinction.

The extinct species include eight of Hawaiʻi’s precious honeycreepers, the bridled white-eye and little Mariana fruit bat of Guam, a Texas fish, nine southeastern mussels and the Bachman’s warbler. They join the list of 650 US species that have likely been lost to extinction.

Scientists from around the world warn that the planet is at risk of losing more than a million species in the coming decades if swift action isn’t taken to protect more of the natural world, stop exploitation of species, address climate change, reduce pollution and stop the spread of alien invasive species, according to the Center for Biological Diversity.

Guest:

Noah Greenwald, director of the endangered species program at the Center for Biological Diversity

Web Resources:

The Center for Biological Diversity: Grim Announcement Highlights Need For More Action to Stop Extinction Crisis

Eco Watch: 21 Species Removed From Endangered Species Act Due to Extinction

Reuters: Extinction crisis puts 1 million species on the brink

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
