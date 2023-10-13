How social media shapes the narrative about violence in Israel & Gaza

On this edition of Your Call's Media Roundtable, we discuss the proliferation of fake news and disinformation on social media about the violence in Israel-Palestine.

Mona Shtaya, a Ramallah-based non-resident fellow at the Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy, says disinformation and propaganda are the nerves of cyber warfare. Israel deliberately cuts off electricity and shuts down the Internet every time it attacks the Gaza Strip in order to control the narrative.

How are social media platforms shaping public opinion about the surge in violence in Israel and Palestine? What are media outlets doing to prevent misinformation from spreading?

Guest:

Mona Shtaya, Palestinian digital rights defender working in the Middle East and North Africa region, and a non-resident scholar at the Al Tahrir Institute for Middle East Policy

Web Resources:

Politico: Unparalleled disinfo amplifies Israel-Gaza battle

Al Jazeera: Social media platforms swamped with fake news on the Israel-Hamas war

USA Today: Israel, Gaza and when your social media posts hurt more than help

