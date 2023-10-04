Two documentaries profile Bay Area activists

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with the directors of two documentaries featured in this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival.

The 9 Lives of Barbara Dane profiles powerhouse blues/jazz/folk singer, activist, feminist, record producer, and committed troublemaker Barbara Dane over nine decades of political activism and organizing through music.

And Oakland-based documentary The Right to Read highlights the stories of an activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read. When a child can’t read, their chances of incarceration, homelessness, and unemployment increase. That's why Oakland-based NAACP activist Kareem Weaver believes literacy is one of the greatest civil rights issues of our time and is fighting for better reading instruction.

Guests:

Maureen Gosling, director of the The 9 Lives of Barbara Dane, director, producer, editor, sound recordist, and distributor best known for her 20-year collaboration with Les Blank on over twenty films, including the British Academy Award-winning Burden of Dreams

Jenny Mackenzie, director of The Right to Read, other films include Kick Like A Girl, Sugar Babies, Lead With Love, and the 2018 Sundance- and Emmy-award winning film Quiet Heroes

Web Resources:

Oaklandside: Maureen Gosling’s new film explores the life and revolutionary times of jazz and blues vocalist Barbara Dane

The New York Times: Barbara Dane’s Life of Defiance and Song

The New York Times: ‘Kids Can’t Read’: The Revolt That Is Taking On the Education Establishment

The Right to Read Website

