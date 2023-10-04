© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Your Call

Two documentaries profile Bay Area activists

By Jehlen Herdman
Published October 4, 2023 at 7:35 AM PDT
Scenes from The 9 Lives of Barbara Dane (left) and The Right to Read (right)
Scenes from The 9 Lives of Barbara Dane (left) and The Right to Read (right)

On this edition of Your Call, we speak with the directors of two documentaries featured in this year’s Mill Valley Film Festival.

The 9 Lives of Barbara Dane profiles powerhouse blues/jazz/folk singer, activist, feminist, record producer, and committed troublemaker Barbara Dane over nine decades of political activism and organizing through music.

And Oakland-based documentary The Right to Read highlights the stories of an activist, a teacher, and two American families who fight to provide our youngest generation with the most foundational indicator of life-long success: the ability to read. When a child can’t read, their chances of incarceration, homelessness, and unemployment increase. That's why Oakland-based NAACP activist Kareem Weaver believes literacy is one of the greatest civil rights issues of our time and is fighting for better reading instruction.

Guests:

Maureen Gosling, director of the The 9 Lives of Barbara Dane, director, producer, editor, sound recordist, and distributor best known for her 20-year collaboration with Les Blank on over twenty films, including the British Academy Award-winning Burden of Dreams

Jenny Mackenzie, director of The Right to Read, other films include Kick Like A Girl, Sugar Babies, Lead With Love, and the 2018 Sundance- and Emmy-award winning film Quiet Heroes

Web Resources: 

Oaklandside: Maureen Gosling’s new film explores the life and revolutionary times of jazz and blues vocalist Barbara Dane

The New York Times: Barbara Dane’s Life of Defiance and Song

The New York Times: ‘Kids Can’t Read’: The Revolt That Is Taking On the Education Establishment

The Right to Read Website

Your Call
Jehlen Herdman
See stories by Jehlen Herdman