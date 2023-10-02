Latin American activists risk their lives to protect water

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, discuss Water for Life, a documentary film that tells the story of three Indigenous activists in Central and South America, fighting to protect their ancestral lands and water rights.

The film follows Alberto Curamil, a Mapuche chief in Chile; Francisco Pineda, a corn-grower in El Salvador; and the late Berta Cáceres, of the Lenca in Honduras, as they face jail and murder while leading movements to safeguard their drinking water and irrigation water from multinational corporations and corrupt governments.

Guests:

Will Parrinello, award-winning documentary filmmaker and the director of Water for Life

Sarah Kass, award-winning storyteller specializing in long- and short-form documentaries and non-fiction television, and producer of Water for Life

Web Resources:

Mill Valley Film Festival: Water for Life

The Guardian: Who killed Berta Cáceres? Behind the brutal murder of an environment crusader

The Goldman Environmental Prize:Francisco Pineda

BBC: Alberto Curamil: Chile's 'environmental Nobel' winner who saved a sacred river