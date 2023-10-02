How lessons from Earth’s past can help us save the planet

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, University of Pennsylvania renowned climate scientist Michael Mann joins us to talk about his new book, Our Fragile Moment: How Lessons from Earth’s Past Can Help Us Survive the Climate Crisis.

In this sweeping work of science and history, Mann shows us the conditions on Earth that allowed humans not only to exist but to thrive, and how they are imperiled if we veer off course.

Guest:

Dr. Michael Mann, presidential distinguished professor in the Department of Earth and Environmental Science at the University of Pennsylvania, director of the Penn Center for Science, Sustainability, and the Media, and author

Web Resources:

The Guardian: ‘We’re not doomed yet’: climate scientist Michael Mann on our last chance to save human civilisation

The LA Times: Yes, there was global warming in prehistoric times. But nothing in millions of years compares with what we see today

Vox: The 'new abnormal': The rise of extreme flooding, briefly explained