Iran's Women, Life, Freedom movement, one year on

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the one-year anniversary of historic protests in Iran.

Last September, a young Kurdish woman named Jina Mahsa Amini died while in police custody, after being arrested and beaten for failing to comply with Iran’s compulsory veiling. According to Amnesty International credible reports arose that the so called “morality” police had subjected her to ill-treatment and even torture inside the police van. She fell into a coma and died three days later.

The news of her tragic death sparked months-long nationwide protests, led by women and girls who tossed off their head scarves in defiance and demanded the end to the Islamic Republic's rule. The regime’s response was violent and deadly. According to human rights organizations, at least, 530 protesters, including 72 children, were killed. Hundreds were blinded by live ammunition and more than 22 thousand people were detained.

Guests:

Nilo Tabrizy, video reporter for The Washington Post's Visual Forensics team

Khosro Kalbasi Isfahani, journalist, researcher, and an Oak Foundation human rights fellow

