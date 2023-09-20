Secrets of the Blue Zones

On this edition of Your Call, Dan Buettner discusses his new book, The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons From the Healthiest Places on Earth.

It’s been 20 years since Buettner discovered the blue zones – the five places in the world where people live the longest. He recently returned to these places to find out what has and hasn’t changed. He discovered new insights about the power of purpose, community, downtime, movement, and plant-based eating.

Guest:

Dan Buettner, founder of The Blue Zones and author of The Blue Zones Secrets for Living Longer: Lessons From the Healthiest Places on Earth

Web Resources:

National Geographic: The 5 'Blue Zones' where the world's healthiest people live

NPR: 7 habits to live a healthier life, inspired by the world's longest-lived communities

