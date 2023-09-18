Solutions to the plastic pollution & climate crises

On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the recycling crisis and the role of the oil and gas industry in causing the plastic pollution crisis.

According to the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development, the US generates more plastic waste than any other country in the world, but only about 6 percent of plastic is recycled.

Guests:

Judith Enck, senior fellow and visiting faculty member at the Center for the Advancement of Public Action at Bennington College, president of Beyond Plastics, and former EPA regional administrator with the Obama administration

Jan Dell, independent chemical engineer and founder of The Last Beach Cleanup

