What are the right policies & solutions for San Francisco’s future?

On this edition of Your Call, we discuss the future of San Francisco with journalists from the city.

San Francisco has received endless national media coverage claiming crime is out of control and liberal policies are to blame. A federal judge recently banned the city from clearing homeless encampments without offering viable housing opportunities. This week, Governor Newsom said he will intervene to allow the city to continue sweeps, remarking to Politico that he hopes the case makes it to the Supreme Court. A lawsuit last year by the Coalition on Homelessness claims the city routinely dismantles encampments when there is no available shelter space, confiscating and destroying the possessions of homeless people.

What are real solutions to the city's homelessness, addiction, and mental health crises?

Guests:

Tim Redmond, founder of 48hills and former executive editor of the San Francisco Bay Guardian

Joe Eskenazi, managing editor and columnist for Mission Local

