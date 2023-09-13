'Tyranny of the Minority' co-authors say democracy is at a crossroads

On this edition of Your Call, Steven Levitsky will discuss his new book, Tyranny of the Minority.

Levitsky and his co-author Daniel Ziblatt are both Harvard professors of government studies. They write: “...the conditions that gave rise to the Trump presidency—a radicalized party empowered by a pre-democratic constitution—remain in place. We stand at a crossroads: either America will be a multiracial democracy or it will not be a democracy at all. As the civil rights generation passes into history, the work of building a truly multiracial democracy falls upon us. Future generations will hold us to account.”

Guest:

Steven Levitsky, professor of government and Latin American studies, director of the David Rockefeller Center for Latin American Studies at Harvard University, and co-author of the bestselling How Democracies Die, andTyranny of the Minority

Web Resources:

Harvard Gazette: ‘Tyranny of the Minority’ warns of danger in an outdated Constitution

The Atlantic: How American Democracy Fell So Far Behind

MSNBC: Greatest threat to our democracy comes from those who enable Trump, authors argue

The New York Times: Democracy’s Assassins Always Have Accomplices