Billboard campaign targets Big Oil for fueling the climate crisis

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss a multi-city billboard campaign targeting the fossil fuel industry.

Last month, Fossil Free Media’s Stop The Oil Profiteering campaign launched a series of billboards calling out Big Oil for its role in fueling climate-change-induced extreme heat that has plagued the country and claimed more than a hundred lives this summer. The billboard features a weather report with record-high temperatures and reads “Brought to You by Big Oil.”

For decades, scientists have called attention to the connection between climate change and extreme weather, warning that marginalized and low-income communities and communities of color will be the first to experience deadly impacts if leaders fail to act. Yet, oil companies are continuing to profit in record numbers and oil-backed politicians in Washington are continuing to back them. Thousands are expected to march in New York City on September 17 to demand that President Biden move the country off of fossil fuels.

Guest:

Jaime Henn, founder and director of Fossil Free Media

Web Resources:

Stop The Oil Profiteering

The Guardian: ‘Brought to you by big oil’: US billboards call out companies for record heatwaves

Common Dreams: This Killer Heat Is Brought to You by Big Oil: It’s Time for Fossil Fuel Giants to Pay Up

Oil Change International: 500 Groups Endorse NYC March to End Fossil Fuels

The New York Times: Biden Administration to Bar Drilling on Millions of Acres in Alaska

