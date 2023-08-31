On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing the 60th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom.

On August 28, 1963, 250,000 people gathered for the largest civil rights and economic justice march in US history.

As people gathered in Washington DC to mark the anniversary last Saturday, they learned about the racist shooting in Jacksonville, Florida, which left three Black people dead.

How are people who were there in 1963 reflecting on the past and where we are today?

Guests:

Dr. Janus Adams, historian, Emmy award winning journalist, host of The Janus Adams Show, author of 11 books, including Freedom Days: 365 Inspired Moments in Civil Rights History, and attendee of the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom

Aaron Bryant, museum curator at the National Museum for African American History and Culture

