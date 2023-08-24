On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing Still a Dream: 500 years to Black Economic Equality, a new report from the Institute for Policy Studies and the National Community Reinvestment Coalition.

Sixty years after Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his 'I Have A Dream' speech at the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, Black Americans are still facing a harsh reality of economic inequality and lack of opportunity. The report says without significant changes, it could take African Americans over 500 more years to achieve economic parity with white Americans.

The report proposes a range of solutions to narrow the racial economic divide, including full employment and guaranteed jobs, expanding access to land and home ownership, significantly raising taxes on the ultra-wealthy, reparations, and universal healthcare.

Guests:

Sally Sim, senior organizer with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition

Omar Ocampo, researcher for the Program on Inequality and the Common Good for the Institute for Policy Studies

Web Resources:

Institute for Policy Studies and National Community Reinvestment Coalition: Still A Dream: Over 500 Years to Black Economic Equality

Economic Policy Institute: Chasing the dream of equity; How policy has shaped racial economic disparities