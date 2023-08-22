© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
KALW Public Media / 91.7 FM Bay Area
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Our online stream is currently down. We're working on resolving the issue and apologize for any inconvenience.
Health
Your Call

Inside the corporate takeover of healthcare in the US

By Bee Soll,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 22, 2023 at 9:43 AM PDT
National Union of Healthcare Workers

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing A Sick System, a series from The American Prospect about the business of health care in the US and why it "is deeply out of whack."

The series examines the "inner workings of monopolies and cartels extracting ever greater sums for ever lousier outcomes, and the policies and protocols pushing doctors and nurses to the brink - and increasingly into labor unions." In the US, the portion of national health expenditures commanded by administrative overhead and waste has grown to an estimated 30 percent, while the portion that pays doctors and nurses has fallen. Last year, the top seven insurance company CEOs made $335 million.

Stories also focus on bipartisan effort to gut the Veterans Health Administration, the growing influence of private equity, drug price gouging, and the retail-ification of healthcare.

Guests:

Maureen Tkaciksenior fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project, investigations editor at the American Prospect, and co-founder of Jezebel

David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power

Web Resources:

The American Prospect: A Sick System

The American Prospect: When M.D.s Go Union

The American Prospect: My Life in Corporate Medicine

The American Prospect: Gunning for More VA Privatization

The American Prospect: Shock Treatment in the Emergency Room

The American Prospect: Patient Zero

The American Prospect: Q&A: How Corporate Medicine Destroys Doctors

The American Prospect: Health Care’s Intertwined Colossus

The American Prospect: Discount Health

The American Prospect: The Oliver Twist

The American Prospect: The Great American Hospital Shell Game

The American Prospect: Gatekeeper of the Gougers

Your Call
Bee Soll
Bee Soll is a producer with Your Call at KALW, and a producer, writer, and editor at KCBS Radio in San Francisco. She is a former reporter for Crosscurrents and contributor at KPFA Radio.
See stories by Bee Soll
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar