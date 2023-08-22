Inside the corporate takeover of healthcare in the US
On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing A Sick System, a series from The American Prospect about the business of health care in the US and why it "is deeply out of whack."
The series examines the "inner workings of monopolies and cartels extracting ever greater sums for ever lousier outcomes, and the policies and protocols pushing doctors and nurses to the brink - and increasingly into labor unions." In the US, the portion of national health expenditures commanded by administrative overhead and waste has grown to an estimated 30 percent, while the portion that pays doctors and nurses has fallen. Last year, the top seven insurance company CEOs made $335 million.
Stories also focus on bipartisan effort to gut the Veterans Health Administration, the growing influence of private equity, drug price gouging, and the retail-ification of healthcare.
Guests:
Maureen Tkacik, senior fellow at the American Economic Liberties Project, investigations editor at the American Prospect, and co-founder of Jezebel
David Dayen, executive editor of The American Prospect and author of Monopolized: Life in the Age of Corporate Power
