On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, award winning author John Vaillant discusses his new book, Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World.

In 2016, Fort McMurray, the hub of Canada’s oil industry and America’s biggest foreign supplier, was overrun by wildfire. Nearly 100,000 people were forced to flee in what remains the largest, most rapid single-day evacuation in the history of modern fire. Vaillant weaves together an enthralling, multifaceted story of how Fort McMurray revealed a new normal of fires burning longer and with greater intensity than at any other time this planet has ever known.

He argues, "This is not planet Earth as we found it. This is a new place — a fire planet we have made, with an atmosphere more conducive to combustion than at any time in the past three million years.”

Guest:

John Vaillant, award-winning nonfiction writer, novelist, and journalist, and author of Fire Weather: A True Story from a Hotter World

Web Resources:

The Globe and Mail: A wait-and-see approach won’t cut it for today’s intense wildfires

The Guardian: Canada wildfires: Trudeau deploys military to tackle blazes across British Columbia

BBC: Canada wildfires: At least 30,000 households in British Columbia told to evacuate

