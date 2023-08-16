MT youth win major climate lawsuit & media coverage of the crisis

On this edition of Your Call, we're discussing a major victory for 16 young activists who said the state of Montana violated their right to a healthy environment. Legal scholars say the ruling is a gamechanger for similar climate change lawsuits across the country.

We'll also find out why Project 2025, the Republican plan to dismantle US climate policy, isn't getting more media attention, and why the political press isn’t asking Florida Governor Ron DeSantis about the bleaching and dying coral reefs in the Florida Keys.

Later in the show, we’ll discuss the finalists of this year’s Covering Climate Now Journalism Awards.

Guests:

Dharna Noor, fossil fuels and climate reporter with The Guardian US

Mark Hertsgaard, environmental correspondent for The Nation, executive director of Covering Climate Now, and author of Hot: Living Through the Next 50 Years on Earth

