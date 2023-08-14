© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
What caused Maui's devastating fires?

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 14, 2023 at 8:00 AM PDT
The hollowed out shells of buildings shows the scale of devastation from the wildfire in Lahaina. (Ku‘u Kauanoe/Civil Beat/2023)
On this edition of Your Call’s One Planet Series, we discuss the devastating fires in Maui.

Last Tuesday, fires fueled by a combination of strong winds and drought conditions destroyed the historic town of Lahaina. The death toll has climbed to 96 with 1,000 people still missing. Only three percent of the burned area has been searched. The fires destroyed 2,200 structures, including many culturally significant locations. Thousands of people have been displaced.

Scientists say climate change, driven by fossil fuels, has led to more frequent and more powerful extreme weather events, including deadly fires.

Guests:

Chad Blair, politics and opinion editor for Civil Beat

Christina Gerhardt, environmental journalist, Associate Professor at the University of Hawai'i at Mānoa, Senior Fellow at UC Berkeley, and author of Sea Change: An Atlas of Islands in a Rising Ocean

Web Resources:

Civil Beat: Deadly Wildfires Caught Hawaii By Surprise

The New York TImes: How Climate Change Turned Lush Hawaii Into a Tinderbox

Grist: Wildfires just destroyed a Maui town. Next year could be worse.

The Conversation: Native Hawaiian sacred sites have been damaged in the Lahaina wildfires – but, as an Indigenous scholar writes, their stories will live on

Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
