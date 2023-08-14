Efforts to save Florida’s coral reefs from extreme ocean heat

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss efforts to save Florida’s coral reefs from an unprecedented bleaching event.

The recent high water temperatures off the coast of South Florida, which is home to the largest living barrier reef in the continental United States, has alarmed scientists about the future of coral reefs.

Beyond Florida, bleaching is also underway in Panama, Colombia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico and six countries in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas and Cuba, according to The Guardian.

Guest:

Dr. Ian Enochs, head of NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory in Miami

Web Resources:

