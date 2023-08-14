© 2023 KALW 91.7 FM Bay Area
Climate
Your Call

Efforts to save Florida’s coral reefs from extreme ocean heat

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 14, 2023 at 7:38 AM PDT
Diver transplants nursery-grown staghorn coral to reef in the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary as part of NOAA’s recovery effort — Mission: Iconic Reefs. (Image credit: Coral Restoration Foundation)

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet Series, we discuss efforts to save Florida’s coral reefs from an unprecedented bleaching event.

The recent high water temperatures off the coast of South Florida, which is home to the largest living barrier reef in the continental United States, has alarmed scientists about the future of coral reefs.

Beyond Florida, bleaching is also underway in Panama, Colombia, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Mexico and six countries in the Caribbean, including the Bahamas and Cuba, according to The Guardian.

Guest:

Dr. Ian Enochs, head of NOAA's Atlantic Oceanographic and Meteorological Laboratory in Miami

Web Resources:

The Conversation: Corals are starting to bleach as global ocean temperatures hit record highs

The Washington Post: As Florida ocean temperatures soar, a race to salvage imperiled corals

The Guardian: Florida in race to rescue coral bleached by record ocean heat

HuffPost: There’s A Crisis Unfolding In Florida's Waters. DeSantis Hasn’t Said A Word.

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
See stories by Malihe Razazan
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
See stories by Rose Aguilar