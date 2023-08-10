Students fight GOP book bans & the whitewashing of US history

On this edition of Your Call, students discuss how they're fighting Republican policies to ban books, whitewash US history, and censor discussions about LGBTQ issues and race.

At least 25 states have enacted laws that make it easier to remove books, ban certain lessons on race, gender and sexuality, and limit the rights of transgender students, according to a Washington Post analysis.

In response, students are organizing banned book clubs, protests, and lawsuits against their school districts. How can we support them?

Guests:

Da’Taevyon Daniels, 16-year-old senior at Trinity High School in Euless Texas, partnerships director for Students Engaged in Advancing Texas, council member of the National Coalition Against Censorship, and Southwest Regional Director for the Youth Legislative Action Center

Hayden Cohen, 19-year-old community college student, high school graduate from Houston’s Energy Institute High School, and co-founder and state policy director of Students Engaged in Advancing Texas

Renee Ellis, 18-year-old freshman at Kent State University, recent graduate from Central York High School in Pennsylvania, director of communications and outreach for the Panther Anti Racist Union, and co-founder of EmpowerED

Web Resources:

The Washington Post: These students helped overturn a book ban. Now they’re pushing for a more inclusive education.

WHYY: After the spotlight: How a book ban fight changed one Pa. community

NBC: Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Shift Press: We must defend intellectual freedom in Texas

Houston Chronicle: Report: Texas schools take the title for most book bans so far this school year

City of Asylum: Anatomy of a book ban