The environmental effects of the meat & dairy industries

On this edition of Your Call's One Planet series, we discuss the environmental impacts of the meat and dairy industries.

They account for 70 percent of global freshwater consumption, 38 percent of total land use and about 15 percent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, according to a recent UN report. Scientists say people, particularly those who live in wealthier nations, must consume fewer animals products in order to save the world from the worst impacts of climate change.

Between 2020 and 2022, less than 0.5 percent of stories about climate change by leading news outlets in the US, the United Kingdom, and Europe mentioned meat or livestock, according to Madre Brava. What will it take for major media outlets to cover this critical issue?

Guests:

Joe Fassler, writer covering food and the environment

Kenny Torrella, staff writer for Vox covering animal welfare and the future of meat

