Climate
Your Call

Big Oil's long-running climate disinformation campaign

By Malihe Razazan,
Rose Aguilar
Published August 4, 2023 at 9:39 AM PDT
Unsplash

On this edition of Your Call’s Media Roundtable, we discuss the fossil fuels industry’s long running disinformation campaign and delay tactics. As the climate crisis wreaks havoc around the world, oil companies are making the case that climate denialism is protected speech.

We'll also discuss major media coverage of the recent heatwave, the coral reef crisis in Florida, lawsuits against Big Oil, and Project 2025, a plan to dismantle US climate policies for next Republican president.

Guest:

Amy Westervelt, award-winning investigative climate reporter and executive producer of Critical Frequency, an independent podcast company

Web Resources:

Drilled News: Accountability Must Be The First Climate Solution

The New Republic: Is Big Oil Turning on Big Auto?

Inside Climate News: Mike Huckabee’s “Kids Guide to the Truth About Climate Change” Shows the Changing Landscape of Climate Denial

Scientific American: 5 Takeaways from the Montana Climate Trial as We Await a Historic Ruling

The Guardian: Florida in race to rescue coral bleached by record ocean heat

The Guardian: ‘Project 2025’: plan to dismantle US climate policy for next Republican president

Your Call
Malihe Razazan
Malihe Razazan is the senior producer of KALW's daily call-in program, Your Call.
Rose Aguilar
Rose Aguilar has been the host of Your Call since 2006. She became a regular media roundtable guest in 2001. In 2019, the San Francisco Press Club named Your Call the best public affairs program. In 2017, The Nation named it the most valuable local radio show.
